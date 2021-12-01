Local COVID-19 booster shot availability, an overview 

By Mary Cantrell

TRI-COUNTY — Those due for their COVID-19 booster shots have many options in the tri-county area, though clinics vary in days and times they offer the immunization. The Big Bend Sentinel has compiled this non-exhaustive list of current booster availability, which is subject to change.

To be eligible to receive the booster shot, individuals must have received their first two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, with the second dose being administered at least six months ago. For those who received the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, they are eligible for the booster two months after their initial vaccination. While there are booster shots available for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, local clinics may not have all three available. The CDC allows for the mixing of different brands of the vaccine.

While COVID-19 vaccinations have recently been approved by the CDC for children ages five to 11, booster doses have not yet been approved for anyone under the age of 18. All booster shots are free to receive, regardless of the location, but some locations may ask for proof of insurance or a form of ID for reporting purposes.

The authorizations and availability of each booster has come at a time when the world is once again facing a new variant of the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization dubbed “Omicron” on Friday. Vaccines and boosters are key preventatives against contracting and spreading the virus which has been impacting the world since early 2020.

The Marfa Country Clinic will be administering both the Pfizer and Moderna boosters this Friday December 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their location on 105 E Oak Street. Moderna boosters will be given in the morning and Pfizer in the afternoon. Patients must have an appointment to receive a booster. To schedule a booster shot, call (432) 729-3000. The clinic asks that people wear masks and bring their proof of vaccination cards.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is offering Moderna and Pfizer booster shots in Alpine, Marfa and Presidio. The Alpine clinic, located at 205 N Cockrell Street, will have boosters available Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Proof of vaccination cards are required. Making an appointment is recommended, but walk-ins are also welcome. Call (432) 837-3877 to schedule an appointment. To get the booster in Marfa, visit 205 E El Paso Street Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call (432) 729-5045 to make an appointment in Marfa. Presidio residents can get the booster Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 701 Bomar Avenue. To schedule an appointment in Presidio, call (432) 229-1540.

Preventative Care Health Services (PCHS) is offering the Moderna booster shot in Alpine at its Family Health Services of Alpine location at 1605 Fort Davis Hwy on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments, proof of vaccination cards and masks are required. The clinic is also offering the Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11 Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call (432) 837-4555.

PCHS’s Marfa location, also called the Marfa Community Health Clinic, is also offering the Moderna booster Tuesdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at their location on 406 South Summer Street. Vaccination cards are required and making an appointment ahead of time is preferred and can be made by calling (432) 837-4555 x302.

The PCHS Presidio location, or Presidio County Medical Clinic, is offering the Moderna booster Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are also offering the Pfizer vaccination for kids Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. Appointments are recommended, call (432) 229-3030.

Highland Drug in Alpine has all three brands of the booster available every day. No appointment is needed. They are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, but offer boosters up until 5 p.m. most days. They are open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon and stop offering boosters around 11:30 a.m. Children’s Pfizer vaccines will be available Saturdays. Proof of vaccination card is recommended but not required. Call (432) 837-3931 to get available times.

Prescription Shop Alpine has both Pfizer and Moderna booster shots available every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, then 1:30 to 5:45 p.m. They are closed for lunch. Calling ahead to book a time slot is preferred but not required. Proof of vaccination card is required. Proof of insurance or some form of ID may be requested for reporting purposes. Call (432) 837-3498 to learn more.