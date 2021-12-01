Presidio Posada on Friday will bring free food, gifts and lots of merriment

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO — Holiday cheer arrives to Presidio on Friday, December 3 with an event for the whole community. The Presidio Posada begins at 7 p.m. and will have a parade, tree lighting, live music, free food and even a special visitor from the North Pole.

Events kick off with a parade from the city pool at 1144 E O’Reilly, proceeding through town and finishing at UETA Duty Free at 2403 O’Reilly.

Festivities then move on to the St. Francis Plaza, where an 8 p.m. tree lighting is followed by an 8:30 p.m. performance by the children’s choir.

Later, a special guest will arrive. Santa Claus will be at the plaza for a meet and greet photo opportunity at 9 p.m. and there will be free gifts.

Tasty food and drinks will be provided free of charge, including buñuelos, champurrado, hot chocolate, coffee, tamales and pan dulce for all.

The event is sponsored by the City of Presidio Convention and Visitor Bureau, with support from local businesses.