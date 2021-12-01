USPS helps Santa and his many helpers find and send presents to kids in need

By Big Bend Sentinel

TEXAS — Times are hard and the holidays can be stressful. Every day can be a struggle for some families simply trying to make ends meet. Everyone deserves to experience the magic of the holiday season. This is where the United States Postal Service’s Operation Santa program comes in.

During the holiday season, children are invited to write to Santa. Those letters are anonymized and shared on a USPS website, where generous strangers are able to “adopt” a letter writer, purchase requested gifts and make someone’s holiday a little bit brighter.

USPS Operation Santa has been making wishes come true for 109 years. This year, letters have been streaming in since November 1, but there is still time to get your wishes to the big guy this season. USPS Operation Santa is accepting letters until December 10 this year.

To participate, simply write a physical letter to Santa, put it in an envelope, include a complete return address — full name, street address, apartment number, city, state and ZIP Code — add a postage stamp and put it in the mail. Letters need to be postmarked by December 10. These letters populate USPSOperationSanta.com. Envelopes without full names and complete return addresses will not be posted. Envelopes without postage stamps will not arrive at the location.

Writing the personal letter just takes a little bit of time. Including specific information — sizes, styles and colors for clothes and shoes, titles of books and names of toys — makes it easier for the letter adopter to fulfill wishes.

USPS Operation Santa was established by the Postal Service to help those in need during the holidays. Whether you believe in Santa or not, the nondenominational program is intended to help as many deserving families as possible experience a happy holiday season.

The letters arrive at Santa’s satellite workshop in the U.S., they are reviewed, all personal information is redacted to protect the writers and the letters are posted for generous people to adopt. Letter adoption began November 29.

Those interested in letter adoption must first create an account on the website and get their identities verified — just follow the prompts. Letter writers do not need to create accounts.

While there is no guarantee a letter will be adopted or a gift will be provided, this program helps get many holiday presents into children’s hands, solely through the generosity of strangers and their random acts of kindness.

All the information you need can be found at USPSOperationSanta.com.