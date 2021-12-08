News

Alpine ISD and DSHS host pediatric vaccine clinic Friday

By Big Bend Sentinel

December 8, 2021 153 PM

ALPINE — Alpine schools are partnering with the Texas Department of State Health Services to host a pediatric vaccine clinic for children ages 5 through 11 on Friday, December 10.

At least 40 doses of Pfizer vaccines will be available from noon to 4 p.m. at the Alpine ISD Administration Building for eligible-aged children.

The consent form and intake form needed for the clinic can be found on AISD’s website: https://alpine.esc18.net/news/pfizer-pediatric-vaccination-clinic. Call Gayla Owen, district nurse, at 432-837-7710 or [email protected] with any questions.

