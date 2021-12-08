Giving tree at Presidio library to bring holiday joy to underprivileged kids

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO — Presidio residents hoping to make the holidays a little brighter for the city’s kids are signing up at the library to sponsor Christmas presents for underprivileged local youth. The program was dreamed up by Guadalupe Carrera of the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Big Bend and Carmen Elguezabal of the Presidio Public Library.

This is the first year Elguezabal is co-hosting the event. Last year’s festivities were dampened by COVID. This year, guests to the library had the opportunity to visit the Giving Tree and choose an angel ornament with a child’s name, their gender and their age. “We’re not setting a price limit — it’s whatever you can afford to donate,” Elguezabal explained.

The tree itself was donated by Terry and Tammy Bishop, with additional support from Brenda Witty. Terry Bishop is a frequent financial supporter of the library, and Brenda Witty, a former Presidio Elementary School principal, has always been generous in donating her time. “I’ve got a lot of friends,” Elguezabal said.

Those friends were quick to act when flyers around town advertising the program started popping up. Carrera had come up with a list of 40 children in need of gifts, and all of them were quickly claimed. The gifts are due on December 17, when Elguezabal will deliver them from the library to the Presidio branch of the Children’s Advocacy Center.

Presidio residents who missed their chance to pick up an angel can still support youth in need. Extra gifts can be brought to the library at 1200 East O’Reilly Street in case Giving Tree participants can’t bring goodies to the library by the deadline. Cash donations can be sent directly to the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Big Bend, which has been supporting victims of child abuse for over 25 years. For more information, call the Presidio branch of the Children’s Advocacy Center at (432) 229-4515.