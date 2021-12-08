Marfa ISD to host first Student Health Advisory Council meeting of the year

By Mary Cantrell

MARFA — Marfa Independent School District will host a public meeting at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 9, in the Robinson Cafeteria to review and assess the Local School Wellness Policy for the 2021-2022 school year.

The afternoon meeting will be led by Marfa ISD’s Student Health Advisory Council or SHAC. Members of the the committee include District Superintendent Oscar Aguero, Elementary Principal Amy White, District Counselor Luane Porter, District Nurse Beverly Dutchover, Food Service Director Cynthia Hernandez, Athletic Director Linda Ojeda, School Board Vice President and parent Christa Marquez, classroom teachers Curtis Pittman and Bernadette Devine, parent Aurora Dominguez and community member Aaron Garcia. According to the Texas Education Code established in 1995, all Texas public schools are required to have a SHAC.

The council invites all stakeholders, including parents, students, staff, administrators and community members to participate in the meeting, where they can give feedback and learn about ongoing wellness policies and plans.

“A School Health Advisory Council is defined as a group of individuals representative of segments of the community, generally appointed by the school district to serve at the district level,” said Marfa High School Principal Allison Scott. “They provide advice on coordinated school health programming and its impact on student health and learning.”

Topics to be discussed include nutrition and physical education, fitness programs, food and beverage offerings, public outreach, and general health and wellness of Marfa ISD students. The plan will later be revised based on feedback given at the meeting.

The council is required by law to meet four times a year. This will serve as their first meeting of the 2021-2022 school year. Consecutive meetings will likely be set for the months of February, March and June. Scott said COVID may be discussed, but it is not the primary purpose of the meeting.