Marfa runner Ummi Chanez named 2021 cross-country all-star

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Marfa High School’s Ummi Chanez was announced this week as one of only 24 students statewide to be selected as a 2021 Cross-Country All-Star among the 1, 2, 3 and 4A conferences.

The Texas Girls Coaches Association chooses 48 cross country girls runners, with 24 chosen from 1A through 4A and 24 from 5A to 6A. All girls must be juniors during the current cross-country season and will be recognized at the TGCA summer clinic in Arlington this coming July.

“I feel honored to have been chosen this year, and I am excited to go to Arlington this summer,” said Chanez after her selection was announced on Tuesday. “With the help of my coaches, family, and friends I have achieved all my goals this season!”

The TGCA Cross-Country Committee, made up of member coaches from the association, chose at their annual meeting which athletes they would honor this year.

Chanez, coached by Edgar Ramirez, reached her personal record while running at the UIL cross-country state finals last month, coming in fifth place statewide in her 1A division. Heading into 12th grade next school year, Chanez plans to continue running with the Marfa cross-country girls team.