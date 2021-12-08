Marfa student art on view at Marfa Studio of Arts open house today

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — The Marfa Studio of Arts invites the community to an open house on Thursday, December 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the MSA gallery, 106 San Antonio in the Marfa Public Radio building. The gallery will be filled with the artwork of Marfa children in the Studio in the Elementary School Art Program (SITES).

SITES Program Coordinator Julie Fischer describes the work in the gallery. “This past semester, we settled into being back at school, rekindled friendships and learned about artists such as Vincent Van Gogh, Wassily Kandinsky and Keith Haring. The new year will bring new artists and materials to explore as well as a renewed sense of knowledge and collaboration,” Fischer said.

She added, “In the spirit of the season, the children at Marfa ISD elementary would like to celebrate giving, peace and friendship.”

The art was created by grades pre-K to sixth grade with SITES teachers Julie Fischer, Monty Welt and Richard Kurtz.