News

Marfa student art on view at Marfa Studio of Arts open house today

Subscribe

By Big Bend Sentinel

December 8, 2021 343 PM

MARFA — The Marfa Studio of Arts invites the community to an open house on Thursday, December 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the MSA gallery, 106 San Antonio in the Marfa Public Radio building. The gallery will be filled with the artwork of Marfa children in the Studio in the Elementary School Art Program (SITES).

SITES Program Coordinator Julie Fischer describes the work in the gallery. “This past semester, we settled into being back at school, rekindled friendships and learned about artists such as Vincent Van Gogh, Wassily Kandinsky and Keith Haring. The new year will bring new artists and materials to explore as well as a renewed sense of knowledge and collaboration,” Fischer said. 

She added, “In the spirit of the season, the children at Marfa ISD elementary would like to celebrate giving, peace and friendship.”

The art was created by grades pre-K to sixth grade with SITES teachers Julie Fischer, Monty Welt and Richard Kurtz.

Marfa Studio of Arts
Related

Born out of a pandemic lockdown in Marfa, Ballroom Marfa set to debut ‘Kite Symphony’ by Roberto Carlos Lange and Kristi Sword in January

By Big Bend Sentinel

 

Marfa ISD to host first Student Health Advisory Council meeting of the year

By Mary Cantrell

 

Mobile mortician business opens in Fort Davis next week

By Big Bend Sentinel

 