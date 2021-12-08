Mobile mortician business opens in Fort Davis next week

By Big Bend Sentinel

FORT DAVIS — Fort Davis will have a new mortician on the move next week. James Hall, the owner of Mobile Mortician of Texas, will offer traditional funeral services at a funeral hall or out on site wherever requested. Whenever they are needed, “We come to you,” the new company’s slogan says.

The Fort Davis Chamber of Commerce is welcoming the business to town with a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening on Thursday, December 16, at 5 p.m. The Chamber Board of Directors invites the public to attend the ribbon cutting at the business location of 43430 Hwy 17 South across from the Jeff Davis County Park.

“We’re excited to welcome James Hall to Fort Davis,” said Board President Adele Coffey. “Mobile Mortician of Texas offers a unique business to our community and the surrounding region.”

“My business is mobile in that we are willing to locate and meet a family wherever they want the services done,” said Hall. “We can offer services at our funeral hall in Fort Davis or at a family’s home.” Their website advertises their willingness to travel to homes, ranches, churches or elsewhere, offering their services not only to Fort Davis residents, but those in Alpine, Marfa, Valentine, Marathon, Balmorhea, Terlingua and Presidio.

Hall is a licensed funeral director and embalmer as well as an ordained minister, and the new business is planning to offer a variety of services, including funerals, online memorials, tribute videos, flower ordering and an email service geared to help family and friends through loss and the grieving process. His wife Susann will join Hall in the business as funeral assistant, a role she’s worked in since 2012.

Mobile Mortician of Texas will offer traditional funeral services at their location, the Davis Mountain Funeral Hall, which can accommodate about 50 people. Hall opened the funeral hall in November 2021, after previously serving as a funeral director in Fort Stockton for nine years and as an ordained minister at several churches before that.

To learn more about Mobile Mortician of Texas, visit the website www.MMofTexas.com. The business can also be found via social media on Facebook at “Davis Mountain Funeral Hall.”