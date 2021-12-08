OBITUARY: Michael Lane Scudder

By Big Bend Sentinel

EMS Director and Fire Chief Michael Lane Scudder was called to heaven on the evening of December 5, 2021.

Funeral services for Mike will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department Station located at 102 South Second Street, Alpine, Texas 79830. Mike will be laid to rest in Elm Grove Cemetery next to his beloved wife Traci.

Mike was born on August 30, 1960, to Betty Simpson and Lane Eric Scudder. He shared life’s ups and downs with his twin brother and best friend, Mark Edward Scudder. Mike and Mark lost their father at the young age of seven in Dallas, Texas. After the traumatic passing of their father, their mother moved them to El Paso, Texas, and finally to Alpine during the summer of 1973.

The Scudder brothers began Alpine Junior High as eighth graders. The Scudder brothers joined the Alpine Volunteer Fire Department as junior firefighters at the age of 14. One year later, Mike and Mark completed an emergency care attendant course and became certified in the state of Texas through the Texas Department of Health at Sul Ross State University. At the time, they were on an extremely short list of the youngest in the nation; this record still stands today.

In December of 1976, the Scudder brothers continued their studies and became certified as emergency medical technicians through El Paso Community College while working with the ambulance service in Alpine. The Scudder brothers graduated Alpine High School in May of 1978 and studied criminal justice and business at Sul Ross State University. Mark and Mike went on to complete a paramedic course at Odessa College, graduating in May of 1981 as certified paramedics. In 1985, Michael purchased and established West Texas Ambulance Service-Alpine EMS in Alpine.

Throughout the years, Michael continued his work as EMS director and paramedic with the West Texas Ambulance Service and Alpine Volunteer Fire Department. Mike served as a captain, assistant chief and then became fire chief after his brother’s passing in 2019. Mike served the community of Alpine and Brewster County from 1974 until 2021, over 45 years of saving lives, mentoring future leaders and building lifelong relationships.

Mike is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Traci L. Felsot Scudder; parents Lane Eric Scudder and Betty (Simpson) Scudder; and his brother Mark Edward Scudder.

Those left to honor the greatest of memories of Mike is his daughter, Jessica Scudder Patterson, who since the age of 18 worked side by side with Mike as a firefighter, fire captain, field medic as well as operations supervisor, and her husband Jeremy Patterson; his beloved grandson, Michael “Mikey” Patterson, who was named in honor of his beloved “Pappy”; and his two nephews, Corey Scudder and Colby Scudder; as well as so many beloved co-workers and friends that Mike has met over the many years of service and dedication to the community that he so selflessly served.

Mike will be remembered for not only his dedication to the community but as a loving father, husband, brother and an amazing Pappy.

The Scudder family has entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.