OBITUARY: Abelardo C. Márquez

By Big Bend Sentinel

Abelardo C. Márquez, 77, of Marfa, Texas, passed away on November 16, 2021, following a brief illness.

Abelardo was born on December 10, 1943, to Maria Santos Cordero and Francisco Márquez in San Carlos, Manuel Benavides, Chihuahua, Mexico. He and his family immigrated to Marfa in 1953. He became a U.S. citizen on February 21, 1975.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962 and achieved the rank of sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1965. Before entering the Army, he was employed by Webb Motor Company. After his return to Marfa he worked for Casner Motor Company for 15 years and then West Texas Utilities, which would later become American Electric Power, for 21 years until he retired in 2004.

Abelardo married Laura Villanueva in 1967 and they had three children. He was predeceased by his parents, step-father Luis B. Vasquez, and his son Neil. He is survived by his wife, Laura; two children, Christine and Abelardo Jr. (wife Angelica); four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; seven step-great -grandchildren; five brothers, Francisco Márquez, Manuel Márquez, Robert Márquez, Joe Vasquez and Johnny Vasquez; and three sisters, Maria Elena Esparza, Araceli Vasquez and Rose Mary Vasquez.

Urn bearers will be Zaine N. Márquez, Jared Cole Shackelford, Tony Gonzalez and Shawna Gonzalez. Honorary urn bearers will be Amaya J. Márquez and Abelardo A. Márquez. Services will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church with the Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Mass and inurnment. There will be a luncheon for friends and family at Saint Mary’s Parish Hall immediately following.