OBITUARY: Hector M. Holguin

By Big Bend Sentinel

On November 26, 2021, Alpine lost the greatest man, son, father, husband, grandfather, brother anyone could ask for. Hector M. Holguin, 65, of Alpine, Texas, was a tough Marine who fought and gave his all. He went peacefully while surrounded by his loving family.

Hector was born on January 20, 1956. He is the son of Victoria Molinar Holguin of Alpine, Texas. Hector helped his mother raise his four siblings. He then enlisted into the United States Marine Corps on March 20, 1974, to serve his country. Hector was a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps when he first met his future wife and love of his life. He was the best man wearing his dress blues in his brother’s wedding, and she was the bridesmaid in the summer of ’77. He would later marry and court the love of his life for 42 years, Eva Maria Saenz Holguin. The family, along with many friends, have lost an amazing man. The mold was broken with Hector. His passions were his family first and foremost, outdoor activities, hard work, teaching his kids and grandkids life lessons, and being a big volunteer and supporter of scouting with his sons and grandsons. Hector loved cooking for family and lived to make others happy, be it by helping his family with projects or through his community service. He was always dependable and a hardworking man. He was one of the most selfless individuals and did so much for his family, friends and strangers who were in need.

Hector started his 37-year career with West Texas Utilities, now known as American Electric Power, and was always helping to keep the power on for Alpine, Marathon and the surrounding areas. He would always make sure the banners seen around town for upcoming events in his beloved hometown of Alpine were up. He always kept his boots on just in case he was called out. He was looking forward to retiring soon to spend more time with his family, especially the younger grandkids, who were his pride and joy.

His sense of humor, love of life and smile will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Eva; daughter Adela; son Hector Jr. and wife Lizet; sons Daniel and Vicente Holguin; grandsons Arnel Isandre Holguin, Roman Diego Holguin and Daniel Hector Holguin; and granddaughters Isabela Holguin and Catalaya Holguin.

He is also survived by his mother, Victoria Molinar Holguin; sisters Teresa Holguin, Cecilia McGuire and Maria “Kiki” Holguin; many nieces and nephews; and an endless number of friends. Hector knew no strangers.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Jesus R. Holguin, and father, Ramon Holguin.

Visitation services to celebrate Hector’s life will be held at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, with Father Miguel “Mike” Alcuino officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021, with Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace. The funeral service will be Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will be at Holy Angels Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Hector Jr., Daniel, Vicente Holguin, Jonas Holguin, Jesus Holguin and Javier Carrasco. Services provided by Alpine Memorial Funeral Home, 209 West Sul Ross Avenue, Alpine, Texas 79830. Please view the online obituary, send condolences and share memories at www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.