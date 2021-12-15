Annual Live Nativity event returns this weekend, with volunteer cast and live animals

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE — The Annual Live Nativity, sponsored by Michael’s Mountain Ministry, will take place Saturday, December 18, through Sunday, December 20. Beginning at 7 p.m. each night, the Live Nativity comes alive at the “stable area” between the Sul Ross Outdoor Theater and Kokernot Lodge, just off the Loop Road next to the Alpine Golf Course.

Michael’s Mountain is proud to welcome a new member to the all-star cast this year as Pumpkin, part of the Wasserman Wranch donkey herd, will make her first appearance as Mary’s faithful steed. Pumpkin stood on the fringe of the production last year as she watched her stable mate, Chewbacca, in his 10th and final year of being the nativity donkey. Pumpkin is also welcomed by the small herd of goats brought by Paul and Rachel Gribenow of Alpine.

Relying totally on volunteers as the cast, the Live Nativity has been a part of Big Bend’s holiday tradition for over 30 years. Anyone of any age can participate as an angel, shepherd, wise man, scribe or other part — just be at Kokernot Lodge between 6 and 6:30 p.m. to robe up and receive instructions. There are no lines to learn and all costumes are provided.

Michael’s Mountain welcomes help in unloading the trailer on December 17, stuffing hay in the “stable,” setting up Herod’s palace and helping get the path to Bethlehem spiffed up, and serving refreshments each evening! Again, all ages are invited and encouraged to come be a part of this beautiful reenactment of the Christmas story. Bring a chair or blanket to add to your viewing comfort and enjoy coffee, hot chocolate and homemade cookies after each performance! All performances are free. Please call Karen McGuire at 432-386-3071 for more information. The Texas State University System nor Sul Ross State University sponsor or endorse the Live Nativity.