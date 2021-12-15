Lady Shorthorns volleyball players receive All State honors

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Two Lady Shorthorn volleyball players have recently received state honors from the Texas Girls Coaching Association — Odalys Chacon was included in the Academic All State Team and Brianna Sanchez the All State Team.

The teams are award groups and do not actually compete in volleyball games. The Academic All State Team consists of seniors with GPAs of 4.0 or higher. All State teams are made up of players who have excelled in their performance on the court and helped their team advance in the playoffs.

“These are both great accomplishments. Their dedication started in May which is what assisted Odalys and Brianna to earn these honors and to develop into the leaders they are today,” said Volleyball Coach Priscilla Serrano. “Each girl knows what their job is on the team but Odalys and Brianna have excelled at their job. I couldn’t be more proud of them. They truly deserve it.”

Both Chacon and Sanchez are seniors at Marfa High School and play all around. Chacon is a setter and right-side hitter, and Sanchez is an outside hitter and middle blocker.

The Big Bend Sentinel will continue to spotlight all-state recipients in the coming issue.