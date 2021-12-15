Letters to Santa

By Big Bend Sentinel

Ms. Villarreal’s Pre-K Class

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy this year. I want LED lights to hang up in my bedroom and a new projector with no wires. Please bring my mom some flowers.

Thank you,

Savian Enriquez

Dear Santa,

I would like some LED lights and a dinosaur. I want a big toy shark and a train. Please bring my sisters some toys.

Thank you,

Aleyna Baeza

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good little girl this year. I want a robot, a rainbow necklace, a Barbie, and a toy dinosaur. Please bring my brother a robot and my mom a pink necklace.

Thank you,

Emma Corralez

Dear Santa,

Good Morning! I have been a very good girl this year. I would like a toy unicorn and some dolls. Please bring my brother Jody a robot and my mom some flowers.

Thank you very much,

Jacey Martinez

Dear Santa,

How is the North Pole? I would love 1,000 new Transformers and a new Thomas and Friends toy. Please bring me one of your helpers.

Thank you,

Bentley Serrano

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a big boat and a choo choo train. Please bring my sister Camila a blue toy car.

Thank you,

Santiago Sanchez

Dear Santa,

I am doing my best to be a good boy this year. I would love to have a toy Bugatti remote control car and a pair of new green shoes.

Thank you,

Richard Ornelas

Dear Santa,

I love you so much. Please bring me a huge robot and a remote control car.

Thank you,

Ezequiel Alvidrez

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy this year. Please bring me Paw Patrol toys and new clothes.

Thank you!

Pablo Pacheco

Mrs. Eppenauer’s Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

I have a wonderful class of kindergarten students! Please bring my students and their families good health and many blessings for the New Year. My Christmas wish is that all my students would learn their sight words during the holiday! We will have hay and water for your reindeer at the ranch!

Seasons Greetings to All,

Mrs. Eppenauer

Dear Santa,

Thank you for all the presents that you take to my friends. I would like to have a drum set and a guitar. I think your sleigh is so awesome, and I want to ride in it. Is it snowing at the North Pole?

Love,

Derek Acosta



Dear Santa,

My name is Emma. I am 6 years old and in Mrs. Epp’s kindergarten class. All I want this Christmas is a kitchen set and a makeup table. Also a beautiful dress with lots of sparkles! Merry Christmas!

Thank you,

Emma Alvarez

Dear Santa,

Hi Santa! This year I would like a tablet and a Nintendo Switch and also some presents for my mom, dad, and also my brother and sister. Thanks!

Thank you,

Paolo Barraza

Dear Santa,

I would like the Rainbow High car. I have been a very good girl. If possible I would also like a scooter with a bell. Please and thank you!

Love,

Evalyn Bejaran

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy this year!

I would like Legos … and lots of them!

Please and thank you!

Thank you,

Asher Echevarria

Dear Santa,

My name is Damian. I am 5 years old and have been a very good boy this year. I help my mom clean my room. Thank you for all the presents last year. I will be happy with anything you bring this year.

I love Christmas!

Thank you,

Damian Estrada

Dear Santa,

I was really good this year. I would like a Barbie Dream House, Barbies, and a Pets Alive llama.

I hope your elves are having fun playing in the snow at the North Pole.

Thank you,

Amina Gonzalez

Dear Santa,

May I please have some Sonic toys and Cinderella toys? Mrs. Epp read us a book about the night before Christmas. I hope I get to see your reindeer!

Thank you,

Esmeralda Guillen

Dear Santa,

Hello, how are you? This year may I please have pink skates, a scented Kindi Kids doll and a little Live Pets Cozy Dozy Charlie the Puppy? The last thing I would like is a Baby Alive Grows Up doll.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Thank you,

Sofia Guzman

P.S. Milk or Hot Chocolate?

Dear Santa,

I love you. I miss Christmas. I love our elf. I want a dinosaur toy for Christmas and a toy kitchen. I have been a good boy this year. Please be safe coming here. Can you please give my brother Crixus a pack of Pokemon cards?

Love,

Asher Kelly

Dear Santa,

My name is Zurich. I want an ankylosaur for Christmas and a doll for my sister, Geneva.

Thank you.

Love,

Zurich Pipatchaisiri

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I want slime, a Big Pop and a Happy Napper. I really love my Dad, so can you bring him his favorite candy? Oh, bring my sister and my cousin Emma matching Elsa and Anna dresses and makeup.

Thank you,

Victoria Pippen

Dear Santa,

How are you? My name is Hattie Jo and I’m 5 years old. May I please have a Frozen castle? I like Frozen, it’s my favorite movie! I also want my own phone, please. I would also like a blue tablet for my daddy and a maroon tablet for my mommy, please. I am going to leave gingerbread cookies out for you!

Thank you,

Hattie Jo Roane

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa! I want to thank you for the gifts! I want a Barbie house.

Merry Christmas!

Thank you,

Hadasa Salgado

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. I have been a good boy this year. For Christmas I want a new Xbox game, a Dig hat, Hot Wheels tracks and two Nerf Zombie Blasters.

I will leave you some cookies and milk by the tree. Mr. Eppenauer has some food for Rudolph at the ranch.

Thank you,

Brayden Simpson

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! I hope you are doing well. Where I live in Marfa it is really cold here just like it is where you live. For Christmas I want a horse, a phone and a little cat.

Thank you,

Victoria Urrutia

Ms. Harms’ First Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I would like a couch and a basketball.

Thank you,

Rudy Francis

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I would like a new Indominus Rex and a frog.

Thank you,

Jacob Simpson

Dear Santa,

I want my brother to have a Halo set. I also want my mom to get a new TV. I also want a robot snake.

Thank you,

Ezra Arguello-Tamez

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I would like a new doll. I also want a water bottle.

Thank you,

Alika Flores

Dear Santa,

I want a Rod plushie. I also want a toy circus. I have been a good boy.

Thank you,

Julion Torres

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I would like a toy doll. Please send some new clothes and shoes.

Thank you,

Julia Smith

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I want an Elf on the Shelf and a Nintendo Switch. Please send some clothes and

an Xbox.

Thank you,

Yalexa Contreras

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I would like a new toy monster truck. I would like a Nintendo Switch.

Thank you,

Alexander Jaquez

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo Switch and video games. Please bring me a metal detector.

Thank you,

Aaron Morin

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I want a DS and a new iPad. I also want an iPhone 12.

Thank you,

Prince Hough

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. Can I have a pink controller? Can I also have an Elf on the Shelf? Also a cat bed.

And the last thing is another cat.

Thank you,

Emma Rose Van Etten

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. Please bring me an Elf on the Shelf. Please bring my sister a Nintendo Switch.

Thank you,

Serenity Garia

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl. I would like a new toy unicorn. Please can you also bring me a new bike.

Thank you,

Elana Marquez

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I want a Nintendo Switch and a bike.

Thank you,

Jen Carlos Saldana Munoz

Dear Santa,

I would like a TV and a Nerf gun. I have been a good boy this year.

Thank you,

Aiden Ramos

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. I would like a new doll and pink doll stroller. I would also like a

Hermione costume.

Thank you,

Issa Edwards

Mrs. Roman’s Second Grade Class

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want a big hug! I would love to have a new set of Halo guys. It’s a very popular toy –– especially in Hong Kong! Since my dog chewed up pieces of my Xbox, can I get a new one? I also would love to have an iPhone 13 Pro Max and an Apple watch.

Sincerely,

Joaquin Tamez Arguello Benjamin

Dear Santa,

I would love to spend time with all of my family on Christmas even though they might have to work. I still want to spend time with my mom. On my wishlist is a puppy, a kitty, a toy, a book and other presents.

Love,

Areceli Ortelejo

Dear Santa,

Can you tell my elf, Thomas, that I miss him? This year for Christmas, I would like to have a puppy. I also want to spend a lot of time with my family. Can you make it snow on Christmas Eve in El Paso?

Wishing you a Merry Christmas!

Sincerely,

Brody Corralez

Dear Santa,

I really want to see you and your reindeer this Christmas! I wish for an iPhone 13, some putty, and I want it to snow! Will you be coming in your sleigh? I really hope I see you.

Sincerely,

Zaelynn Baeza

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite snack? I want to make sure you have something to eat when you visit my house. When you come, can you bring me an OMG doll and a LOL doll? If you can, can you also bring me a new doll house? I would also like to have an alarm clock. Thank you, Santa!

I love you, Santa!

Jaylynn Jacquez

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a 12-pack Hatchimals, 10 LOL dolls and one unicorn stuffie. Santa, I remember the time I wanted Legos. You said that elves love Legos and that elves use Legos to build the reindeer stables. I thought that was funny!

Love,

Kira Acosta

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like to have a butterfly kit, LOL dolls, a stuffed panda, magnets to make things, panda earrings and bracelet, and a Polly Pocket toy.

Love,

Elena Guillen

Dear Santa,

I want to know how you get your reindeer to fly. Santa, can I have some squishies and fidgets? I also wish for a camera, an iPhone 13, some Katie Woo books, and a stuffed teddy bear. My stuffie needs a new friend.

Love,

Lucilla Pippen

Dear Santa,

I am K.K. and I would like a LOL doll, a puppy and a Rainbow High doll.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Kaleeah Rodriquez

Dear Santa,

I love when you fill kids with joy and happiness. For Christmas, I would like some Power Ranger toys.

Love,

Alex Martinez

Dear Santa,

I hope you bring joy to everyone! I would like to wish for a glove that can control a drone, a water-proof SMART backpack and a hoverboard. I would also like to have a jungle cat, a light saber, an iPhone and a functional web shooter.

Love,

Ezra Medrano

Dear Santa Claus,

Can I have some panda earrings and a pink electric scooter, please? I also want an Apple watch, a skateboard with a pair of pink Vans and a puzzle of a cake. Please bring a flexible pencil for my friend and a chocolate heart for my mom.

Love,

Briseis Valenzuela

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want to spend time with my dog, Bella, and with my family. I also want you to bring gifts for my mom. All I want is to have a fun time and a snowball fight.

Love,

Julio Gonzalez

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a My Life Doll that looks like me, a My Life Doll bike and a My Life Doll vanity.

I love you, Santa!

McKayla Daugherty

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I would like a PS5 so I can play video games. I also want a cat for my dad, red and white Sonic shoes and the best Christmas ever!

Love,

Elijah Mackie

Dear Santa,

I would like an elf for Christmas. I also wish for a dog, some books, toys, a PS5 game and some math games so I can learn more math.

Love,

Maylen Duran

Dear Santa,

How do you get into my house? We don’t have a chimney! How do you deliver all those presents to everyone all over the world? For Christmas, I would like to have a globe so I can see all the parts of the earth you travel.

Sincerely,

Leium Duenez

Dear Santa,

I’ve been a good boy this year! I’ve been helping my dad and my mom do yard work and clean our house. Do you think I can have a basketball, Hot Wheels city and Heelys shoes? Please take care!

Love always,

Jody Martinez

Homeschool students of Marfa

Dear Santa,

I want a Playmobil set and then I want a Play-Doh set. And then I want a Spiderman costume with no mask (because I already wished for a Spiderman mask on a magic bean). And I want my own cool red water bottle (Spiderman). And then I want a hot chocolate stuffie that will smell like hot chocolate.

Thank you,

Eero (age 4)

Dear Santa,

I would like a Fortnite Nerf gun, and then I would like a Transformer Trax. And then I would like a Transformers Kre-O Galvatron Factory, and I would like a Scooby Doo Playmobil set. And then I would like a Captain America shield replica. And a Minecraft mini figure Creeper.

Merry Christmas,

Levi (age 7)