Library to host volunteer appreciation and ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ events this month

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Marfa Public Library invites the community to two free events: Donut Gratitude Extravaganza on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, and Noon Year’s Eve on December 30, 2021. Marfa Public Library has a plethora of people working behind the scenes to make amazing things happen. Students, individuals, organizations and civic groups help the library all year round, and now the staff wants to say thanks in the best way possible — donuts!

Next Tuesday December 21, 2021, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., the library team will serve up donuts from Buns and Roses as well as coffee and milk. This event is not limited to those who have helped in the past, it’s for everyone who loves the library. They will also have information and signup sheets, so those interested can start volunteering in the new year.

Another festive event on the horizon: the annual Noon Year’s Eve. If you have a tiny partier who can’t stay up until midnight on the 31 st , this is the event for you and your family! On Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., the Community Room and Courtyard will be transformed into a spectacular celebration zone to help library patrons ages three to 12 ring in 2022. The afternoon will culminate with a balloon drop and a sparkling juice toast. (Please note the main library will be closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for this event.)

The library will be closed for the holidays December 22 to 26, 2021, and December 31, 2021, to January, 2, 2022.

The library is tremendously grateful for the Tocker Foundation for their support of these programs and their dedication to public, rural libraries in Texas.