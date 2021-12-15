Marfa ISD to conduct parent-child reunification drill December 22

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — On Wednesday morning, December 22, 2021, Marfa ISD schools will practice a parent-child reunification drill for all students pre-K through 12.

Students will evacuate at 10:15 a.m. to the First United Methodist Church located at 118 West Washington Street. Text message alerts will be sent to registered parents and guardians through Thrillshare. Children may be picked up beginning at 10:45 a.m. Parents and guardians must travel south on Highland Street, take a right onto West Washington Street, then a right on North Austin Street in order to get in line to pick up their child. A Marfa ISD staff member will check photo identification (must be legal such as a military ID, passport, drivers license) before children will be brought to their guardian’s vehicle. They ask people not to park or get out of their vehicles. There will be no bus service after the evacuation drill, students who drove themselves or their siblings to school will need to be picked up at the First United Methodist Church and brought back to retrieve their vehicle at school by their guardian.

Students will only be released to the person(s) listed on their emergency contact list provided at the beginning of the school year. The school board is mailing out letters and maps about the evacuation in English and Spanish, in addition to forms in order to update students’ emergency contact information. Forms should be returned to the school office by December 20.

“These drills will help prepare you and your child to act quickly as well as to reduce fear and anxiety should an emergency occur. You are an important part of the Marfa ISD Emergency Operation Plan,” the letter states.

For any questions, call the school office at (432) 729-5500.