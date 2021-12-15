OBITUARY: Alice Dominguez Rodriguez

By Big Bend Sentinel

Alice Dominguez Rodriguez, 84, of Morrison, Colorado, passed away peacefully at home on December 5, 2021. She was born to Manuela Dominguez on June 21, 1937. Alice was also known as “Pepi,” a nickname she inherited due to her energetic personality.

Alice was raised in Marfa, Texas, and graduated from Marfa High School in 1957 and immediately went on to work as a legal secretary in Marfa for 16 years. In 1973, she moved to Fort Davis, Texas, and worked as a secretary at the Jeff Davis County Courthouse Sheriff’s Office. She retired in 1993; however she continued to stay busy with other jobs and as the local Avon lady until she moved to Colorado in 2014.

She enjoyed helping other people and stayed heavily involved in her community and church. There was nothing that Alice wouldn’t do to help someone in need. Many who knew her will tell you she was a kind, loving and extremely generous person. She loved to bake and was a wonderful cook. Everyone loved her homemade tortillas and lemon meringue pie. She also loved to read and was an avid coin collector.

Alice met Toribio Rodriguez in 1959 at the USO in Marfa. It was love at first sight. Toribio and Alice married on March 9, 1963. Together they raised one child, Monica Rodriguez Naegele.

Alice was preceded in death by her mother, Manuela Dominguez, and is survived by her loving husband, Toribio Rodriguez; her daughter, Monica Naegele; son-in-law Luis Naegele; grandson Christopher Eric Naegele and daughter-in-law Stephanie “Stevie” Glasoe; and granddaughter Chelsea Marie Naegele Schaffer and son-in-law Travis Christian Schaffer.

The family has entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with the arrangements. A Rosary is scheduled for Friday, December 17, at 7 p.m., and the Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, December 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Davis followed by burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com