OBITUARY: Maria Cindy Huertas

By Big Bend Sentinel

Maria Cindy Huertas, 59, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on December 8, 2021, in Odessa.

Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Davis, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fort Davis with Fr. Matta officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Maria Cindy Huertas was born in Alpine, Texas, to Tomas and Librada Escovedo on September 13, 1962; and was adopted by Luis and Dulces Jimenez. She married Obel Huertas.

Maria Cindy was an outgoing person, always ready to lend a hand and give a smile while at it. As she was growing up, Dulces taught her to be a devoted member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

After a lengthy illness, she became a resident of Deerings Nursing Home. She passed her time writing poems and talking on the phone with family and friends. Her favorite hobby was doing crossword puzzles and always looking forward to visits from her niece Mary and other siblings.

She was loved by many family and friends.

Maria Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Luis and Dulces Jimenez, Tomas and Librada Escovedo; brothers – Tomas Escovedo Jr., Dolores Escovedo, Manuel Escovedo and Elias Escovedo.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Huertas of El Paso and Crystal Huertas of Denver, Colorado; sister Librada Cano of Stanton, Texas; brothers Danny Escovedo of Fort Davis, Henry Escovedo of Alpine, Johnny Munoz of Big Spring, Texas; five grandsons and one granddaughter.

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral home in Alpine.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.