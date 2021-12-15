Presidio student Darey Aguilar will play all-around baseball in Houston

By Big Bend Sentinel

PRESIDIO, ALPINE — Eleven-year-old Darey Aguilar, a sixth grade Lucy Rede Franco Middle School student, will be representing Presidio in Houston as a first baseman for the Baseball Youth All American Association.

Aguilar has been traveling to Alpine to play baseball with the Alpine Elite baseball team for the past three years. This year, he stands at 5 ft 8 in, and also currently plays flag football with the PYSA Ravens. He is the son of Samuel Aguilar and brother of twins Danika and Dasari Aguilar. He is the grandson of Guadalupe and Sylvia Aguilar.

Early this fall, Aguilar received a nomination to formally attend the Baseball Youth All American Association tournaments that are hosted throughout the nation and has agreed to participate in the Houston tournament that will take place on December 18–21, 2021. The Baseball Youth All American games is an invite-only event and features hundreds of outstanding players from the nation and the globe. As international players are commonly part of the All American games, participants can expect to be placed with new friends from coast to coast and battle other squads in their graduating class.

Aguilar is sponsored by Presidio’s Baeza Cattle Company and Presidio Stockyards and Odessa’s Red Stone Operations.