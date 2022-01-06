OBITUARY: Jennalee M. Chambers

By Big Bend Sentinel

Jennalee M. Chambers, 101, longtime resident of Albuquerque, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, just five days shy of her 102nd birthday. She was born and raised in Marfa, Texas, to McKie and Ione Mitchell. It was in Marfa that she met and later married Courtney Tidwell in 1936. They lived in several places due to his work, eventually settling in Albuquerque.

Jennalee is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Saxe of Albuquerque; grandson, Scott Saxe and his partner Rose Doyle of Rio Rancho; granddaughter, Leigh Tidwell of Conroe, Texas; twin great-grandsons, Jocob and Tristan Lopez, and their father, Ben Lopez of Spring, Texas; nephews, Tommy Morris and wife A’del of College Station, Texas, and Jimmy Morris and wife Karen of Amarillo, Texas. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Courtney Tidwell; second husband, Lon Chambers; son, John Tidwell; daughter-in-law, Beverly Tidwell; and sister, Marjorie Morris.

Jennalee spent her early years on a ranch in Marfa, where she found a love for horses. In her adult years she loved to knit, crochet, sew and do all things involved with caring for her family and home. Her family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Joy Levette, David Sandoval, Jeff Thompson, and their staff at Tres Hermanas Assisted Living for all of their care and compassion.

Jennalee will be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Park at a future date.