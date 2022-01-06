OBITUARY: Ron Lewis

By Big Bend Sentinel

Ron Lewis, 80 years old, of Marfa, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on December 22, 2021, with his wife by his side taking care of him.

The viewing will be held Friday January 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Methodist Church in Marfa, Texas.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday January 7, 2022, at the Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the cemetery in Marfa, Texas. Arrangements are by Alpine Memorial Funeral Home of Alpine, Texas.

Ron was born in Groveton, Texas, to Marie Skidmore on April 14, 1941. He graduated from Marfa High School in Marfa, Texas. He married Shelley Lewis on August 5, 1977, in Alpine, Texas. He spent his life building his business, Lewis Aircraft. He loved what he did and was an excellent aircraft mechanic. On top of his business, he managed the Marfa Municipal Airport for several years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the United States Army for six years.

Ron is preceded in death by his mother, Marie Skidmore Freeman, and his stepfather, Jim Freeman.

Ron is survived by his wife Shelley Lewis; daughters Lesley Lewis, Brenda Alvarez and her husband Martin Alvarez, Janet Conners and children; son James Lewis; grandchildren Veronica Pogue and her husband Joshua Pogue, Erik Alvarez, Brandon Maldonado, Cordell Lewis, Michaela Serrano and fiancé Eduardo Amaro, John Serrano, Natalie Lewis, Haylie Lewis, Madilyn Lewis; his great-grandkids Mckenna Granado, Bentley Serrano and Gabe Amaro.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Maldonado, Cordell Lewis, John Serrano, Eduardo Amaro, Jr Catano and Rudy Estor.