OBITUARY: Susan Roberts

By Big Bend Sentinel

Susan Roberts, better known to everyone as Sue, entered eternal rest on December 26, 2021. Sue was born October 8, 1944, in Wolverhampton, England. She went to school in Erdington, Birmingham, at St. Agnes Convent School.

In June of 1966, Sue traveled to West Texas to work as a nanny for Gage Holland. She was only supposed to be in the U.S. for six months. However, things did not end that way. She met Ike Roberts a few weeks after she arrived in West Texas and the two were smitten with one another. After the six months were up, Ike traveled back to England with Sue and the two were married on January 4, 1967.

Ike and Sue settled in Marathon, Texas, and spent 54 years together there until Sue’s passing. Ike spent his career working on the Catto-Gage Ranch and, by default, so did Sue for the most part. She was totally game. She helped Ike work cattle, work on windmills, cowboy cook, and whatever other chores there were. Their crew started growing with the birth of their first child, Joe. Two years later, Sally joined the group, and two years later Tim showed up.

When Sue was not at the ranch, she was an avid volunteer for the 4-H Club, taught Catechism for the Catholic Church, was a substitute teacher and an original member of the Cowbelles of West Texas. Sue was also a member of the Big Bend Amateur Radio Club. Later in life she could be found every weekend at the farmer’s market in Alpine.

Sue was an avid traveler. She would travel back to England every few years. She also traveled through Europe, Mexico and the Holy Land. Getting to go to the Holy Land was very special to her. She gave the travel bug to each of her kids also.

Once all the kids were out of school, in 1993 Sue went to work as manager of the Chisos Gallery on the front street of Marathon. She worked there until 2009. By then she had too many grandchildren that needed to be spoiled.

Sue had five wonderful grandkids: Larry, Michael, George, Margaret and Sarah Roberts. She loved her grandkids; whether she was throwing a football with them, swimming with them, or riding on the four-wheeler with them, she was happy.

Sue was a parishioner of the Marathon Catholic Church since 1966. She could always be counted on to help at the church or anyone at the church anytime. Sue’s faith was what drove her; nothing was more important to her.

Sue never met a stranger. With her beautiful British accent, she gathered friends from everywhere and she always made whoever she was with feel like the most special person in the world. She gave so much of herself so kindly and wholeheartedly. That will be missed; but most of all, she will be missed by anyone that ever met her.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Maureen; three brothers-in-law — John, Travis, and John; and her beloved daughter Sally. She is survived by her husband Ike, sons Joe and Tim, their wives Zaira and Amy, and her grandkids. She is also survived by her sister, Jane “Auntie J” Palmer of England; her nephew Richard; her nieces, Joann, Clare and Nic; and many great nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to St. Mary’s Mission in Marathon.

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com