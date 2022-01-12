OBITUARY: Delma Nieto Bradford

By Big Bend Sentinel

Delma Nieto Bradford, age 95, of El Paso, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family into the arms of God on December 31, 2021.

The eldest of five children, she was born to Jose and Angelica Nieto, on February 13, 1926, in Presidio, Texas. She attended Our Lady of The Lake University in San Antonio, Texas, and later married JB Bradford in Presidio where she raised her family. When they moved to El Paso, she attended night school and earned her associates degree in social work and took a job at Thomason General Hospital in social services. Here she took great pride in helping countless families with children get the help and care they needed.

Delma was a devout Catholic and loved the church. She never missed a Sunday and often attended Mass during the week. She first attended St. Pius in El Paso and later switched to St. Raphael with Father Smith.

Delma was kind and welcoming to everyone she met. Her generosity, sharp wit and kindness will be missed dearly and remembered fondly. If there is one trait she will be remembered for, it was her willingness to always help others.

Delma was preceded in death by her husband, JB, and her sister Caro. She is survived by her two sons, Jeffery and Mark; her two grandchildren, Whitney and Ben; and her two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Mia; her younger brother Tony and two sisters, Blanca and Mickey; and her nephews and nieces, Richard, Edward, Stephine, Sean, Michael, Robert, Joseph and Angelique.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Martin Funeral Homes East, 1460 George Dieter, El Paso, Texas 79936. Mass will be held the following day, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Saint Raphael Catholic Church, 2301 Zanzibar Rd in El Paso, followed by the burial service at 10:30 a.m. at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.