OBITUARY: Eleuteria Urias

By Big Bend Sentinel

Eleuteria Urias, 83, of Presidio, Texas, passed away on January 4, 2022, in Midland, Texas.

Praying of the most Holy Rosary was held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, with Mass of Christian burial following. Burial was held at Desert Hills Cemetery with Father Mike Alcuino serving as funeral celebrant.

Eleuteria was born in Valdo de Piedra, Mexico, to Francisco and Lucia Gonzalez on October 4, 1938. She married Jose V. Urias on February 16, 1953. She worked for Presidio ISD.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose V. Urias; parents, Francisco and Lucia Gonzalez; granddaughter, Dezery Marie Aranda; siblings, Margarita Chavez and Leon Gonzalez.

She is survived by Jose Manuel (Sylvia) Urias, Anita (Manuel) Aranda, Ismael (Norma) Urias, Alfredo (Almendra) Urias, Marisela (Florencio Jr.) Aranda, Juanita (Terry) Bishop, Hector Urias, Sr., numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Santana Urias, Gerardo Aranda, Aaron Urias, Isaias Urias, Dr. Florencio Aranda III, and Hector Urias Jr.

Honorary pallbearers were grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.

Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.