OBITUARY: Frances E. Hernandez

By Big Bend Sentinel

Frances E. Hernandez, age 81, of Presidio, passed away on January 8, 2022, in Odessa, Texas.

Rosary will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Presidio with Father Miguel Alcuino followed by Mass and burial at Desert Hills Cemetery.

Frances was born in Presidio to Amador Estrada and Seferina Tavarez on June 4, 1940. She went to school in Presidio. She married Ruben M. Hernandez in Presidio, Texas. She graduated from Presidio High School. She worked for PISD until her retirement. She was involved in clubs and civic organizations.

Frances is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ruben Hernandez.

Frances is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Joe) Jimenez of Fort Stockton, Texas; Haydee (Steve) Greenhill of Odessa, Texas; Noemi (Samuel) Acosta of Alpine, Texas; Rosemary (Chris) Seabrease of Delaware; and son, Rolando (Rosa) Hernandez of Presidio, Texas; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Joe Jimenez, Steve Greenhill, Samuel Acosta, Christopher Seabrease, Rolando Hernandez Jr., Joey Jimenez and Robert Hernandez.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.