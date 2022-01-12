OBITUARY: Lucille Polanco

By Big Bend Sentinel

Lucille Polanco, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio, Texas. She was born on October 17, 1931. She worked as an accountant at Marfa Community Action. She was an active member of her community and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Lucille “Lucy,” or “Lila,” as friends and family would call her, loved spending time playing bingo, dancing, playing the accordion and bowling. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Lila. She loved to watch sports and spend time with friends and family. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities and keep busy with her Marfa community. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met. Lucille is survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.

