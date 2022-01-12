OBITUARY: Olivia Lugo Peru

By Big Bend Sentinel

Olivia Lugo Peru, 73, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away on December 16, 2021, in Marfa, Texas.

Olivia was born in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico, to Francisco and Cristina Lugo on May 18, 1948.

She worked as a lab tech for Colorado Serum.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Cristina.

She is survived by her sons, Richard and Eddie Joe; daughter Irma; sisters Isabel, Nancy, Judy, Darlene, Patricia, Martha, Guadalupe, Aurora and Maria; brothers, Frank and Barney; special friend Carlos; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Services are pending at this time.