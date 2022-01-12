OBITUARY: Patricia Garcia Llanez

By Big Bend Sentinel

Patricia Garcia Llanez of Alpine, Texas, passed away on November 12, 2021, in Odessa, Texas.

A memorial vigil will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Memorial Chapel at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with Father Victorino serving as vigil celebrant. Inurnment will be held at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine, Texas.

Patricia Garcia Llanez was born on August 25, 1942, in Marathon, Texas, to Antonio and Elfidia Garcia. In May 1958, she married Refugio H. Llanez in Alpine, Texas. Patricia and Refugio went on to have six children, Alicia Muniz, Rogelio Llanez, Diania G. Llanez, Oscar G. Llanez, Carmel B. Duarte and Jeannie A. Llanez.

Patricia Garcia Llanez is preceded in death by daughter Diania G. Llanez and parents Antonio and Elfidia Garcia.

Patricia Garcia Llanez is survived by her husband, Refugio H. Llanez, five children, 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

