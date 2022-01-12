OBITUARY: Patricia “Pat” Maureen (Cunningham) Grubb

By Big Bend Sentinel

Patricia “Pat” Maureen (Cunningham) Grubb left this earth on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was born to William H. and Rose M. (Thissen) Cunningham on December 25, 1946, in Nashville, Kansas. She was raised in Zenda, Kansas, and attended grade school through high school and graduated in 1964.

In her early years, she and her siblings helped her parents on their small family farm where she learned hard work and determination. The Cunninghams were known for their athleticism with basketball, and Pat was no exception! After high school she moved to Larned, Kansas, where she worked at several establishments. She married Dennis Dee McCammond on December 2, 1967, and they were blessed with two daughters, Dawna Maureen and Dana Dee. Dennis died on December 31, 1969. Patricia had to go right to work as a dental assistant to support her two little girls. Patricia later married Douglas Clark McChristian and they were blessed with a boy, David Clay McChristian. Patricia lived in Fort Davis, Texas; Torrington, Wyoming; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and back to Fort Davis. During this time Patricia was an amazing stay-at-home mom who volunteered with the school, was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi, Brownie troop leader, played on numerous softball teams as the catcher, a member of the PTA, Friends of the Library member and member of the First Presbyterian Church in Fort Davis. She was quiet in her faith and always prayed for those that needed it. She was the sweetest most loving person who would do anything for you. She kept busy with making sure she attended all her kids’ sporting events and with her hobby of sewing clothes for her family or making beautiful Victorian-style dresses.

When Patricia moved back to Fort Davis, she worked part-time for Robert (Mac) Sproul’s Accounting. Doug and Patricia later divorced, and she worked for the sheriff’s department and later went to work for Harvard University Radio Astronomy Station at the Sproul Ranch. She worked for Harvard for several years and was even given a Harvard Chair (which is only given to those that retire) before Harvard moved the station to New Mexico.

She married the love of her life George Emmit Grubb on August 24,1990, and became a bonus mom to Tammy and Lana Grubb. She went to work for Fort Davis junior and senior high schools as the school secretary, a job she loved. She became a “mom” to several of her kids. She loved making a difference in their lives and always loving them where they were. When George became ill and needed a kidney, Patricia retired from the school and spent the remaining years devoted to taking care of her husband. She was there for him till the very end. They were inseparable during this time and she always made sure she was his number one supporter when he ran for justice of the peace and county judge. No one loved him more besides his kids and his county. She was the absolute best wife and faithful to always making sure he had his coffee each morning and whatever else he needed.

Without her joy she was lost, and her heart longed to be with him. She died of a broken heart that is now full of all the love they shared. Patricia and George were happily married for 31 years until his death.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Wilma and Rose Cunningham; her sisters, Dorothy, Joan, Eileen, Mary; and her husband, Dennis Dee McCammond; and her beloved husband George Grubb Jr.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Grubb (Bill), Lana Hickok (Ray), Dawna Fretwell (Charles), Dana Ohlsen (Jeremy), and Clay McChristian (Christy); her grandchildren Kelsey Hickok, Evan Hickok, Trevor Hickok, Brendan Hickok, Jacob Headrick, Hayden Headrick, Regan Headrick, Rylee McChristian, Allyn Sanchez, Alyssa Sanchez Stewart (Zach), Adam Fretwell (Stephanie) and Bryan Fretwell; six great-grandchildren Jaxyn Sanchez, Analie Sanchez, Cambree Sanchez, Garrett Fretwell, Sadie Fretwell and Peyton Fretwell; siblings Kathleen Ziegler (Lester), Jean Cunningham, Judith Cunningham, Jimmy Cunningham (Gladys), and Alicia Bixby; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pat was honored at a celebration of life service at the Fort Davis High School Auditorium on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. Burial took place immediately after the service at Hillcrest Cemetery in Fort Davis. The family received family and friends at Nana’s house for a reception and coffee/tea cookies but more importantly to honor two people who were loved by this town, county, state and country.

Alpine Memorial Funeral home is entrusted with her services. Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com. The family asks for memorials to be sent to the Fort Davis Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 811, Ford Davis, TX 79734 or Bloys Campmeeting, PO Box 34, Valentine, TX 79854. To send flowers to the family in memory of Patricia Grubb, please visit https://www.doublekflowersandgifts.net/.