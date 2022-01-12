OBITUARY: Patrick Andrew Downing

By Big Bend Sentinel

Patrick Andrew Downing, 47, passed away November 23, 2021, in Fort Davis, Texas. He was born to Stephen Downing (deceased) and Dianne (Manson Downing) Collicott on January 2, 1974. He attended Sacred Heart Junior/Senior High School in Salina, Kansas, and graduated in 1992. He attended Pratt Junior College with a track scholarship and then Kansas State University and graduated with a degree in construction engineering in 1999. Patrick was a project manager for Wright Companies in El Paso, Texas, for many years. Most recently, he worked for Bloys Camp Meeting in Fort Davis, Texas.

Patrick had three children, Henry (16), Sawyer (14) and Brenna (12). They were the loves of his life. He enjoyed all of their activities, especially sports. The outdoors was his passion, including hunting, fishing, hiking and kayaking. He was very skilled and could build or make about anything. Among his many tributes, Patrick was a strong, loving, compassionate father, son, brother and true friend.

He fought a courageous battle with cancer. Patrick had so much life to live, but so little time to live it.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen, and grandparents David and Ruby Downing and Henry and MaryAnn Manson. He is survived by his mother, Dianne Collicott (Olin) of Salina, Kansas; a sister, Jennifer Downing of San Diego, California; and children Henry, Sawyer and Brenna of Fort Davis, Texas; as well as several uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fort Davis Indians Booster Club, P.O. Box 1631, Fort Davis, Texas 79734. A celebration of life was held December 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Fort Davis United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 200 Front Street, Fort Davis, Texas. A service was led by dear friend, Deacon Kelly Duke, and Pastor Bryan Wardroup. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Salina, Kansas, December 18, 2021, at 10 a.m.