OBITUARY: Randy Jackson

By Big Bend Sentinel

Randy Jackson, born in Corpus Christi on May 18, 1946, passed away in Alpine, Texas, December 21, 2021.

Randy is survived by his wife, Sherry Anne Jackson, residing in Alpine since April 9, 2011.

Randy and Sherry are both Sul Ross State University grads. Randy’s commitment to the success of Sul Ross never wavered.

Their story began in 2007 at a Baby Boomers Alumni Reunion. Marriage and a move back to Alpine followed.

Randy enjoyed a distinguished career in the entertainment industry representing all genres. His last date of his career filled a venue with a Christmas show. It is said in the entertainment biz, you are only as good as your last show. Randy is 100 percent.