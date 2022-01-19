Filing period open for Marfa City Council candidates

By Mary Cantrell

MARFA — The City of Marfa is seeking applications to fill three open City Council seats as the two-year terms of councilmembers Yoseff Ben-Yehuda, Eddie Pallarez, and Buck Johnston come to an end.

The deadline to apply is February 18. Candidates will appear on the May 7 general election ballot and will enter into office after a canvassing and swearing in process — historically late May or early June.

Applications are available in English and Spanish at City Hall and on the city’s website: https://cityofmarfa.com/elections. The two-page application may be submitted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall, 113 South Highland Ave. or mailed to PO Box 787, Marfa, TX 79843. Mailed applications must be received by 5 p.m. February 18. It is free to apply.

Annual elections are held in the City of Marfa to elect the mayor, who serves a two-year term, and city council members, who serve two-year staggered terms.

In order to be eligible to run for city council, applicants must be a U.S. citizen, be 18 years of age or older, reside within the state of Texas for at least 12 months, and reside within the city of Marfa for at least six months (and continue to hold residence within Marfa City limits). Viable candidates cannot have been declared mentally incapacitated without the right to vote and cannot have been convicted of a felony.

The city council is composed of five Marfa citizens who create local policies, approve the final city budget and assist in strategic planning for the town’s future. The legislative body is also responsible for appointing members to Marfa’s boards and commission and advisory committees.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the nature of the upcoming election and to specify which current City of Marfa councilmembers’ seats will be open in the election.