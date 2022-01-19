OBITUARY: Donald P. Lewis Jr.

By Big Bend Sentinel

Donald P. Lewis Jr. passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the age of 69. “Doc” as those he knew called him, was born in Washington D.C. on October 19, 1952, to the late Donald and Ana Grace Lewis of Tennessee.

Doc served in the United States Army. He volunteered as a firefighter for the City of Presidio Fire Department and was also a city EMT for many years. He was known in town as the locksmith, the small engine repair mechanic, “el perrero” (animal control), and other titles he earned by helping people in his community. He retired as maintenance from the local supermarket in town. His favorite pastime was riding his motorcycle “Charlie” and camping with his daughter Carol Ann.

Doc is preceded in death by his son, Sean Lewis, and is survived by two daughters, April Lewis of Austin, Texas, and Carol Ann Lewis of Presidio, Texas. He is also survived by two siblings, James Taylor Lewis of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Elizabeth Lewis of Harriman, Tennessee; and two grandchildren, Star and Wesly of Austin, Texas.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.