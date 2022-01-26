Marfa ISD to hold general election

By Big Bend Sentinel

MARFA — Open candidate filing for the Marfa ISD general election will extend through Friday, February 18, with three school board seats up for election.

Seats 5, 6 and 7, held by Ernie Villarreal, Shawn Brugette and Teresa Nuñez, are up for election. Nuñez and Villarreal intend to run for reelection, according to Superintendent Oscar Aguero. School board members serve three-year terms. The election will take place May 7.

Interested candidates can pick up application packets at the Marfa ISD Administration Office.

To qualify to serve on the Marfa ISD school board, candidates must not be a teacher or otherwise an employee of the school district. They must also be a United States citizen, be at least 18 years of age and have lived in Texas for at least 12 months and within the school district for at least six months. They must also be eligible and registered to vote in Marfa.