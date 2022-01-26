OBITUARIO: Florentino R. Hernández

By Big Bend Sentinel

Florentino R Hernández, edad 60, de Ojinaga Chihuahua nació el 27 de Enero 1961 en Monterrey, NL. Falleció el Viernes 14 de Enero del 2022 en Alpine Tx.

Lo participan a usted con profundo dolor y les ruegan que eleven a Dios Nuestro Señor las oraciones por el eterno descanso de su alma. Su esposa: Antonia Montoya, sus hijos: José Antonio Hernández, Jose Luz Garcia, Anais Mireya Hernández, Jovanna García, Isabella Jessica García, Concepcion García y sus 21 nietos.

Le sobreviven 6 hermanas y 3 hermanos, su Padre Florentino Hernández. Su madre empas descanse Eva Rodríguez.

Florentino Hernández era una persona con buen sentido de humor, le gustaba bromear. Le gustaba compartir su tiempo con su familia, adoraba a su nietos. Su pasa tiempo y pasión eran los gallos y ser trailero esa su devoción.

El duelo se recibe en la Iglesia Católica de La Estación. Horas se anunciarán hasta nuevo aviso.

––

Florentino R Hernández, age 60, from Ojinaga, Chihuahua was born on January 27, 1961 in Monterrey, NL. He passed away on Friday January 14, 2022 in Alpine, TX.

They share you with deep sorrow and ask you to raise prayers to God Our Lord for the eternal rest of his soul. His wife: Antonia Montoya, their children: José Antonio Hernández, Jose Luz Garcia, Anais Mireya Hernández, Jovanna García, Isabella Jessica García, Concepcion García and their 21 grandchildren.

He is survived by 6 sisters and 3 brothers, his Father Florentino Hernández. His mother empas rest Eva Rodríguez.

Florentino Hernández was a person with a good sense of humor, he liked to joke around. He liked to share his time with his family, he adored his grandchildren. His hobby and passion were roosters and being a trailer driver was his devotion.

The duel is received in the Catholic Church of La Estación. Hours will be announced until further notice.