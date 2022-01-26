OBITUARY: Ellen Robinson

By Big Bend Sentinel

Ellen Robinson gained her heavenly wings on Friday, January 21, 2022, after a well-fought battle with Alzheimer’s.

Martha Ellen Wafer Robinson was born on January 19, 1933, to William Clyde and Katherine Harris Wafer. She was the eldest of three children.

Ellen graduated from Ysleta High School in 1950. She received her degree in home economics from Texas Tech University in 1954. Ellen moved to Marfa to teach home economics and met and married the love of her life, Carl Robinson. She received her master’s degree in counseling from Sul Ross State University in 1972.

Carl passed October 12, 2021, just shy of their 67th anniversary. Throughout those many years, they enjoyed dancing together and hosting parties in their home, especially at Christmas and July 4th.

Ellen was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, the United Methodist Women and the First United Methodist Church of Marfa. She belonged to the Woman’s Investment Club, the Marfa History Club and the Tri-Delta Sorority Alumni Association. She was a seamstress and a fabulous cook. Ellen provided delicious treats for school board meetings and made whatever was needed for community events. She was a great supporter of her kids’ sports, especially tennis. Being the daughter of a coach, she loved sports of all kinds and knew the players of college and pro teams and, of course, Marfa students. Ellen was an avid reader and crossword puzzle worker, probably having read every book in the Marfa library. She cherished her photo gallery of her loved ones.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Carl. She is survived by her three children: Carl Price Robinson II and wife Kathy Ann of Midland; daughter Katherine Lee Marugg and husband Jeff of Bangs; daughter Martha Blake Andrews and husband Jerry of Iraan; and grandchildren: Carl Price (Trey) Robinson III and wife Leah of McKinney; Brittany Paige Robinson of McKinney; Morgan Blake Wake and husband Nate of Midland; Canon Allen Andrews of San Angelo. She is also survived by a sister, Melissa Cross and husband David of Lubbock; and a brother, Bill Wafer of Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Marfa, Texas, on Saturday, January 29, at 1 p.m. A private family burial at the cemetery will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Legacy Ranch Memory Care, 4800 Briarwood Ave., Midland, Texas 79707, with a memo noted to the Activity Fund.

The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Legacy and Heart to Heart Hospice for their love and care of our mother.