Presidio City Council to hold special election for all 5 seats

By Sam Karas

PRESIDIO — City council could see a big shakeup this spring after May’s special election, which could wipe the slate clean and close 2022 with an all-new council. On January 17, Mayor John Ferguson announced the election and explained that it would help the city return to its regular calendar — three of the terms were extended when elections were canceled in the early days of the pandemic. The mayor’s term will expire in 2023.

Over the winter, two council members stepped down, leaving temporary appointments in their place. Arian Velazquez-Ornelas and Joe Andy Mendoza were selected to fulfill the unexpired terms of Rogelio Zubia and Irvin Olivas. Both Velazquez-Ornelas and Mendoza intend to run for a full term, potentially sealing Presidio High’s Class of 1999’s power bloc on council for an additional two years.

Current Mayor Pro Tempore John Razo intends to run again. Nancy Arevalo did not respond by press time. Billy Hernandez is running for Eloy Aranda’s seat on the Presidio County Commissioners Court, representing Precinct 2. Aranda has chosen not to run again, so Hernandez will campaign against current Presidio Police Chief Margarito Hernandez.

Presidio residents hoping to throw their hats into the ring are encouraged to contact Brenda Lee Acuña at City Hall for more information and an application. The filing deadline is February 18.

According to Razo, the experience of serving on council can be stressful, but it’s worth the effort. “Being on city council means everything to me — it’s a great feeling to be able to give back to the community that has given myself and my family so much,” he said. “I encourage all who want to help us continue to keep the momentum going and make positive changes to run. I truly feel this experience has made me a better member of the community.”