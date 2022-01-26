Voter registration events coming to the tri-county area

By Big Bend Sentinel

TRI-COUNTY — There’s still time to register to vote ahead of the March primaries where voters will cast their ballots to determine what candidates will appear in the November general election.

In addition to selecting candidates to represent their parties in local county elections, voters will select district-based congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education, and judicial seats. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner, comptroller and one of three seats on the Railroad Commission will also be on the ballot.

The Tri-County Voter Promoters, a nonpartisan organization serving Brewster, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties, will host the following voter registration events:

Thursday, January 27: Marfa Post Office, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, January 28: Porter’s in Alpine (across from True Value), noon to 3 p.m.

Friday, January 28: Fort Davis Post Office, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, January 29: Chili Pepper in Study Butte, noon to 3 p.m.

Monday, January 31: Alpine Post Office, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early voting for the March 1 primaries will take place from February 14 to 25. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is February 18.

To register to vote, check your registration status, request and absentee ballot or locate a polling place, visit vote.org. Individuals may also register to vote at the county tax assessor-collector or elections administrator’s office. For Brewster County, contact Elections Administrator Lora Nussbaum at (432) 837-6230, for Jeff Davis County, contact Tax Assessor-Collector Sheriff William Kitts at (432) 837-6230 and for Presidio County contact Tax Assessor-Collector Natalia Williams at (432) 729-4081.

In Presidio, individuals may register to vote at the County Courthouse Annex, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m., or at the Presidio Public Library, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Presidio drivers renewing or applying for a license may also choose to register to vote when they submit their materials at the local drivers license office.

In Presidio County, early voting will take place February 14 to 25 at the Marfa Visitor Center (USO Building) and Presidio County Annex Building C.