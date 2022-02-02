February 3 Letters to the Editor

By Big Bend Sentinel

Dear Editor,

After reading and seeing the damage to the precious rock art at Indian Head I feel compelled to write. Though the rock art is destroyed forever there are some solutions I suggest.

Close off the open gate from the private land that allows easy access to the Indian Head area and high fence it. This is the only place I know of in the park that allows entry from private land. The first time I hiked to Indian Head Spring was from inside the park, and it took a couple of hours hiking across the desert. Stop promoting tourism. It is totally unnecessary. People come here no matter what. Let people discover Big Bend as so many of us did: by a friend or personal curiosity or word of mouth. You would then get the true nature loving hiker/camper. Throwing the wide net of social media and tourist-driven magazine articles reach the percentage of the type of morons that would deface the natural treasures that we hold so dearly. Less is more. This is one for our government. Remove Forever Resorts out of all national parks. All the money they generate the parks could generate, do a better job and use that money to help the parks become self-sustaining and pay park employees the high salary they deserve for the day-to-day work they do to keep our parks beautiful. I believe as it stands, anything a park sells must be informational, like books, history, etc. Our government struggles to fund our national parks and keep them beautiful, and Forever Resorts reaps all the benefits. Unfortunately, our parks are run by bureaucracies, and anyone with vision and ideas have them suppressed in the quagmire of it.

I love Big Bend National Park. The people and mountains in this area drew me here 33 years ago. I have a personal relationship with each mountain and trail, and am just as fascinated by them as I was the first time I discovered them. To witness the destruction caused by someone who doesn’t love or respect this beautiful landscape and the people who maintain it is heartbreaking.

James H. Evans

Marathon, TX

____________

Dear Editor,

School libraries and textbooks nationwide confront official government censorship. Teachers are prohibited from discussing topics like the Holocaust, racism, LGBTQ. To Kill a Mockingbird is among targeted literature.

Rep. Mark Krause (R), chair of the Texas House General Investigating Committee, listed 850 books for school districts to report-back if on the shelves. Gov. Abbott placed “parental rights” about their children’s education at the center of his reelection platform. Noble acts?

Hardly! Not when “the road to hell is paved with good intentions.” Concern for school children doesn’t ring true when negating their emotional state from active shooter drills and mass shootings.

Opponents include news media (next in line to feel the censors’ lash) and the Texas State Teachers Association. Granbury ISD high school students expressed their reasoned opposition.

A myopic stupor favors Big Brother’s need for power and control. Authoritarians bury life’s inconvenient truths. Understanding the context of events from there to here is essential. Knowing of successful past struggles facilitates achieving our highest ideals.

Book and subject matter censorship cuts humanity’s road to tomorrow off at the knees. Stagnation is the promise of ignorance’s self-imposed Dark Age of the mind.

Rev. Barry Abraham Zavah

Alpine