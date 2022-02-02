OBITUARY: Erasmo Lara

By Big Bend Sentinel

Erasmo Lara, age 77, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in Midland, Texas. He was born on July 5, 1944, in Las Cruces, Mexico, to Timoteo and Susana (Tercero) Lara. Erasmo married Mary Ann Rodriguez on May 7, 1966, in Ft. Davis and they shared 56 wonderful years together.

Erasmo was an old school cowboy who enjoyed horses, ranching and team roping. He also enjoyed singing, dancing, carpentry work and making new friends. Erasmo was also a bit of a jokester, but he was also a very loving person. His family and friends nicknamed him “Cowboy Joe” and “Backhoe Joe.” Erasmo was a God-fearing, devoted family man who was always willing to help others, even if it meant giving them the shirt off his back. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was firm in how he raised his family, but he was very loving to his grandkids. He will be dearly missed by those that love him.

Erasmo is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Lara of Wink, Texas; sons Phillip Lara and wife Lucy, and Pete Lara, all of Wink, and Tim Lara and wife Linsey of Andrews, Texas; daughter Rose Ornelas and husband Rudy of Odessa, Texas; sisters Hortencia Ibarra and husband Chon, Amy Rivera and husband Fred, Imelda Kondratick, and Martha Almaguer and husband Joe, all of Odessa, and Maria Munguia of Houston; grandchildren Daniella and husband Ernesto, Kimberly and husband Jacob, Sidney, Justin, Brody, Cooper and Tenley; and great-grandchildren Khloe, Sofia, Salma and Jaylee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Timoteo and Susana Lara.

A rosary was held at 7 p.m., Monday January 31, 2022, at Family Services Funeral Chapel.

A funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Thomas/ St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kermit, Texas, officiated by Father Charles Rajan. Burial followed at Kermit Cemetery. Pallbearers include: Phillip Lara, Pete Lara, Tim Lara, Manuel Lara, Oscar Tarango and Jose Lujan. Honorary pallbearers: Ramon Carrasco, Isidro Burrola, Johnny Walker, Manuel “Chapo” Valenzuela, Adiel Alvarado, Ray Barriga, Cleo Leyva, Victorio Valles and his many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Arrangements are entrusted to Family Services Funeral Parlor and condolences may be sent to the family online at www.fs-fp.com.