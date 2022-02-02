OBITUARY: Rudolfo “Rudy” Garcia

By Big Bend Sentinel

Rudolfo “Rudy” Garcia, 65, passed away on January 21, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home Memorial Chapel from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church at 10 a.m. with Father Pablo Matta, interment to follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Davis, Texas.

Rudy was born in Pecos, Texas, to Manuel and Dolores Lara Garcia on August 2, 1956. He was a graduate of Pecos High School. He married the “love of his life,” Frances Hartnett Garcia, on September 8, 2001, in Marfa, Texas. He worked for Texas Disposal. Rudy was a “jack of all trades.” He was a very busy man, wearing many different hats, from working at Magoo’s as the “menudo man” to doing yard landscaping. Rudy would always have a smile on his face and go out of his way to greet and help others.

Rudy is preceded in death by his baby, Angel Garcia, his parents Manuel and Dolores Garcia, his brothers Robert Garcia and Ralph Garcia, niece Hope Harcrow, and nephew Omar Leyva.

He is survived by his loving wife, Frances Garcia; stepson Jeremy Hartnett; step-grandson Ezekiel Hartnett; sisters Beckey Harcrow and Rosie Leyva (husband John); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Leo Sotelo, Richard Villanueva Jr., Cornelio “Cony” Vega, Jeremy Hartnett, Esai Leyva and Ezekiel Hartnett.

Honorary pallbearers will be John Jaramillo, Sal Torres, John Salgado, Christopher Jaramillo and Ross Skelton.

Online condolences may be left at: www.alpinememorialfuneralhome.com

Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.