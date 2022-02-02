School board accepts resignations from Board President Katie Price Fowlkes, High School Principal Allison Scott 

By Mary Cantrell

MARFA — Marfa ISD will soon say goodbye to two of its stalwart leaders, as Board President Katie Price Fowlkes, who has been serving on the school board for 10 years, steps away from the role, and High School Principal Allison Scott, who has been involved with Marfa schools for over 25 years, retires at the end of the school year.

Scott, who attended Marfa schools as a student from her second-grade year up to her graduation in 1975, will retire in order to spend more time with her family. She served as a classroom teacher and counselor from 1996 to 2011 at Marfa ISD, went on to be a classroom teacher and elementary principal at Fort Davis ISD from 2012 to 2020 and returned to Marfa ISD as high school principal in June 2020.

“It’s been amazing to be here, such great staff and great kids, but it’s time,” said Scott. “It’s been a phenomenal career. I truly loved it. It was a hard decision to make but sometimes we just have to do those things.”

Scott said she is hoping individuals that work within the district will apply to fill her position.

“And if not, well, I’m sure the right person is going to come along and Marfa High School will just keep on trucking,” said Scott.

Last week the school board also accepted the resignation of longtime board member and current President Katie Price Fowlkes.

“My personal family commitments are too great at this time to allow me to devote the time and energy needed to address the issues of the district. It has been a pleasure to serve for over 10 years and I wish you all the best. I am looking forward to seeing the outcomes of your continued team building efforts,” Fowlkes wrote in her official resignation to the board.

Fowlkes’ resignation will be effective April 30, 2022. Her current school board term for Place 2 extends through 2023. In the coming school board election the board will seek a replacement to serve for the remaining year.

Open candidate filing for the Marfa ISD general election will extend through Friday, February 18, with the election taking place May 7. Interested candidates can pick up application packets at the Marfa ISD Administration Office.

Eernie Villarreal (Place 5), Shawn Brugette (Place 6) and Secretary Teresa Nuñez (Place 7) are up for reelection. Villarreal and Nuñez stated they intend to file to continue to serve on the school board. Brugette has yet to announce whether he intends to run for reelection.