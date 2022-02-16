Obituary: Jesse Bob Fisher

By Big Bend Sentinel

Jesse Bob Fisher, 76, passed away in Odessa, Texas, on January 31, 2022. He was born on June 17, 1945, in Pecos, Texas, to Jesse Davis Fisher and Florine Roby Bell Fisher. He was always known as Bob to his family and friends. He grew up in Sanderson, Texas, then went to El Paso to work. He worked for Mountain Bell/Southwestern Bell Telephone for many years and was living in Odessa at the time of his death. Services will be held at a later date.

Jesse Bob Fisher was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Davis Fisher and Florine Roby Bell Fisher; his sister Bonnie Darlene Shahan, and his brother George Roy Fisher. He is survived by his nephew Cody Bob Fisher from Midland, Texas, and niece Connie Voss from Waco, Texas. Bob came to Fort Davis often to visit his cousins, Ginger McGough and Lee and Bill Fisher; and uncle Edgar and aunt Fern Fisher.

