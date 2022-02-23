Alpine’s Gallery on the Square to host “Dark Skies” art exhibit

By Big Bend Sentinel

ALPINE –– Gallery on the Square in Alpine is hosting a “Dark Skies” art exhibit beginning in early March — an exhibit of art that celebrates the Dark Sky Initiative.

The exhibit will focus on art that represents and celebrates dark skies. The exhibit is open to all artists who wish to participate. Members of BBAC as well as non-members may enter artwork at the gallery on or before March 1. Those interested in further details may contact Kathleen Griffith at [email protected].

The show will run from March 3 – April 19, 2022, with a reception on March 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. and will be open to the public.

Material will be provided at the gallery to inform and educate visitors to the Dark Sky Initiative and how to assure outdoor lighting at home is compliant with reducing light pollution. The dark sky movement encourages the use of full-cutoff fixtures that cast little or no light upward in public areas. Dark sky advocates encourage communities to adopt lighting regulations to preserve the starlit night skies.

Although enjoying the beauty of star-lit dark skies is a delight, there are other considerations to reducing light pollution. A night sky without artificial light is vital to the proper functioning of natural ecosystems.

Bright artificial lighting polluting the sky affects species migration patterns and the circadian rhythms of many organisms, including humans.

During the reception, there will be demonstrations on how to determine if your outdoor lighting is shining downward and illuminating the ground. Visitors will observe how proper lighting actually provides more efficient illumination of the grounds around their home.

GALLERY ON THE SQUARE is located at 115 W. Holland Ave in Alpine. For additional information, you may call the Gallery at 432-837-7203 during business hours. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. but is closed on Wednesdays.