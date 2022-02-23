Obituary: Lorenzo “Lencho” Martinez

By Big Bend Sentinel

Lorenzo “Lencho” Martinez was born in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico, on December 15, 1936. He was raised on a ranch in Bosque Bonito, Chihuahua. Lorenzo was a ranch foreman at Altuda Ranch in Alpine, Texas, from 1980 to 2021. He passed away on February 19, 2022, at the age of 85 at his home in Fort Davis, Texas. Lorenzo is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gloria Hernandez de Martinez.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felipe Martinez and Catalina Mendoza, and brothers Ramon Martinez and Epolito Martinez. He is survived by his brothers Felipe Martinez of Van Horn, Texas; Juan Martinez of Jalisco, New Mexico; and sister Josefina Martinez Sanchez of Dexter, New Mexico. Lorenzo is survived by many nieces and nephews who he saw as his own children.

Lorenzo’s life passion was working on Altuda Ranch, where he spent many faithful years running the ranch as a loyal and loved part of the ranching operations and Seale/Freeland family, with whom he shared many years of friendship, dedication and love of the land. On his last day on earth he spoke about seeing Altuda one last time

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 23, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Davis Mountain Funeral Hall (43430 Hwy 17 S.) in Fort Davis. A funeral will take place Thursday, February 24, at 10 a.m. at Davis Mountain Funeral Hall. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.