Primary election takes place March 1

By Mary Cantrell

TRI-COUNTY — The March 1 primary election, in which voters will nominate a number of local and statewide candidates for the general election this coming fall, takes place across the state on Tuesday.

Voters will nominate candidates to represent the Democratic and Republican parties in local county elections, district-based congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education and judicial seats. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner, comptroller, and one of three seats on the Railroad Commission will also be on the ballot.

Successful candidates in the March 1 primary election will go on to the general election on Tuesday, November 8, with elected officials taking office in January 2023.

All polling locations in the tri-county area will be open March 1 from the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Election Day, voters are required to vote in the precinct in which they are registered to vote. Precincts are designated on voter cards. Voters unsure of their precinct or polling location can find out by entering their information in the My Voter Portal through the Texas Secretary of State website.

Voters need to present a valid form of identification at the polls. Valid forms of ID include a state-issued driver’s license, U.S. passport, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID card with a personal photo or a U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo.

PRESIDIO COUNTY:

Precincts 1 and 7: Marfa Visitor’s Center (USO Building), 302 S Highland Ave., Marfa, TX 79843

Precincts 2, 3 and 4: Presidio County Annex — Building C, 301 E. O’Reilly St., Presidio, TX 79845

Precincts 5 and 6: Presidio American Legion, 915 O’Reilly St., Presidio, TX 79845

The following local positions are up for election in Presidio County: County Judge, District/County Clerk, County Treasurer, County Commissioner Precinct 2, County Commissioner Precinct 4, Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 and Justice of the Peace Precinct 2.

Check out our questionnaires for Presidio County public office candidates online: https://bigbendsentinel.com/tag/candidate-questionnaires/

BREWSTER COUNTY

Precinct 1: Sunny Glen Cooperative Building, 2209 W Hwy 90 Alpine, TX 79830

Precinct 2: Judge Val Clark Beard Office Complex Old Library, 203 N 7th St., Alpine, TX 79830

Precinct 3: Marathon Community Center, 2nd and Ave E, Marathon, TX 79842

Precinct 4: Alpine Civic Center, 801 W Holland, Alpine, TX 79830

Precinct 5: Panther Junction Community Room, Big Bend National Park, TX 79834

Precincts 6 and 7: Red Pattillo Community Center, Hwy 118, Study Butte/Terlingua, TX 79852

Precinct 8: Food Pantry of Alpine Inc., 933 East Gallego Ave Alpine, TX 79830

The following local positions are up for election in Brewster County: County Judge (Judge Eleazar R. Cano is leaving office after serving as county judge since 2015), District Clerk, County Clerk, County Treasurer, County Commissioner Precincts 2 and 4, Justice of the Peace Precincts 1, 2 and 3, Constable Precinct 1.

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY

Precincts 1, 2 and 3: First United Methodist Church of Fort Davis, 200 Front St., Fort Davis, Texas 79734

Precinct 4: Valentine Community Building, North Main and Eighth Street, Valentine

Precinct 5: Davis Mountains Baptist Church, 101 Broken Arrow Trail, Fort Davis, Texas 79734

The following local positions are up for election in Jeff Davis County: County Judge, District/County Clerk, County Treasurer, County Commissioner Precinct 2, County Commissioner Precinct 4 and Justice of the Peace.