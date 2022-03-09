OBITUARY: Siria Acosta Toscano

By Big Bend Sentinel

Siria Acosta Toscano entered eternal rest on February 19, 2022, but her love of life didn’t come to an end with her death. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living life to the fullest. She was born to the late Rodolfo and Elodia Acosta on February 15, 1958.

Siria, also known as Sid Vicious, was raised on Catholic values and rock ‘n’ roll tendencies. She lived an exciting life filled with adventure, laughter and love. She was passionate about music and her beloved Marfa. She was always willing to help anyone in need, even before herself, and impacted many people’s lives throughout the years.

She was a strong supporter of the community, whether it be school fundraisers, church bazaars or benefit concerts. She leaves to cherish her memories: her two sons, Jaime Acosta and husband Todd, Alex Acosta and wife Mandy; grandchildren Jacob, Conrad, Aubrey and Dominic; one great-granddaughter, Veronica; sisters Mary Jimenez, Betty Acosta, Pricy Renteria, JoAnn Acosta, Debbie Acosta; also numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends –– all who loved her dearly and will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm and undying love and caring for them.

Rosary will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on April 2 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass. The family is asking for donations in lieu of flowers at this time.