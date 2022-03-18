OBITUARY: Joel A. Vazquez

By Big Bend Sentinel

Joel “Joey” A. Vazquez, 36, of Presidio, Texas, reunited with his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 25, 2022, in Midland, Texas, surrounded by his loved ones.

Joel was born in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico, to Manuel Humberto Vazquez and Rosalba “Rosa” Armendariz. Joel met the love of his life, Jusby Carrasco, on March 14, 2005. They united in matrimony on September 6, 2011, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Joel’s love of life did not come to an end with his passing. His family will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest, enjoying the small things in life as Joel did. The simple yet exciting pleasures in life brought great joy to Joel. He loved the time spent with his three gorgeous daughters and his beautiful wife. He also enjoyed the time he spent with all his family and friends. Joel had a unique and loving way of uniting his family. His pleasant personality, courageous soul and contagious sense of humor were spread to all those he befriended. Joey lived very fearlessly, whether it was playing with fire while he enjoyed his time welding, or you could catch him speeding in his pickup truck, or even recklessly speeding in a Razor. His hobbies were his family time, going to the ranch, dominoes — at which he was very competitive — traveling and watching his girls play volleyball. He was honored to be a volleyball dad, and it was important to him to make it to every tournament. Joel’s children will always remember that their daddy taught them “tough love.” Joel loved his extended family very much. His in-laws were like parents to him, and he was a brother to his sisters-in-law. The memories Joel had with his ride or die buddy Ferni will always be cherished. Ferni, remember, you will always be “Joel’s Ride or Die Pete.” Joel will always be our hero and we are proud of how strong he fought until the end. We love you, Joey.

Joel is preceded in death by his grandfathers: paternal grandfather Joel Vazquez, and maternal grandfather Jaime Armendariz.



Joel is survived by his wife, Jusby Vazquez; three daughters Alyha Isabela Vazquez, Leah Yoely Vazquez and Jusby Izaret Vazquez; parents Rosalba (Guadalupe) Valenzuela, and Manuel (Mayra Viramontes) Vazquez; sister Roxanne (Guadalupe) Ortiz; twin brother Jaime (Lizbeth) Vazquez; brother Jesus “Jessy” Manuel Vazquez; grandmothers Ines Armendariz, and Isabel Valenzuela; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Joel was honored with a celebration of life on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Tabernaculo de Reunion, Presidio. Burial followed at Desert Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Eternity Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: Jaime A. Vazquez, Jessy A. Vazquez, Fernando Vazquez, Luis Vazquez, Eliud Galindo and George Wolf.

The family of Joel wishes to thank the physicians and nurses from Midland Memorial: Brenda Hernandez, Toby, Ariana Marquez, Janea, Shelby, Dr. Bola, Dr. Graner, Dr. Tejada, Dr. Gibson, Denise and many more that were great to Joel and us.