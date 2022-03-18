OBITUARY: Macaria Duran Leyva

By Big Bend Sentinel

Macaria Duran Leyva, 89, of Presidio, Texas, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, in Baird, Texas.

Macaria was born in Barrancos de Guadalupe to Bonifacio Duran and Manuela Hinojos on February 29, 1932. She married Andres Leyva from Redford, Texas, in 1952. She worked as a housewife.

Macaria is preceded in death by husband Andres Leyva, parents Bonifacio Duran and Manuela Hinojos, siblings Cruz Duran, Candelario Duran, Nacario Duran, Rosa Chavez, Manuela Valencia, Reynalda Velasque, and Celia Duran.

Macaria is survived by son Jose D. Leyva and his wife Teresa Leyva; sons Armando D. Leyva and Rodolfo D. Leyva; daughter Andrea Leyva Arguelles; sister Amelia Duran Cortez; brothers Dimas Duran, Bonifacio Duran and Tino Duran; granddaughter Lisa Ann Leyva; grandson Andres Leyva Arguelles and his wife Jessica Arguelles, and grandson Johnny Joe Arguelles; great-granddaughter Mia Andrea Arguelles; great-grandsons John Jovi Arguelles and Koda Arguelles.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Thursday February 24, 2022, at Santa Teresa de Jesus Catholic Church in Presidio with Father Mike Alcuino officiating. Burial followed at Redford Cemetery. Arrangements were by Eternity Funeral Home.

Memorials and flowers may be given to Eternity Funeral Home. The family of Macaria wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Macaria’s caretaker for 19 years, Socorro Ramos, and Big Country Hospice.